EOC VP: EYOF Baku 2019 to take worthy place in history of youth sports competitions

27 July 2019 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has organized the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) at the highest level, vice-president of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Niels Nygaard said at the press conference on the results of the festival, Trend reports on July 27.

“Azerbaijan has the excellent sports infrastructure,” he said. “At the same time, volunteers worked well.”

"EOC expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the EYOF Baku 2019 festival at the highest level,” Nygaard said. “EYOF Baku 2019 will take its worthy place in the history of youth sports competitions."

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's military truck hit by sniper fire from Armenian side (PHOTO)
Politics 13:37
Search and rescue operations for crashed Azerbaijani military aircraft underway (PHOTO)
Politics 13:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 13:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 12:17
Minister: Azerbaijan holds EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 12:13
Final day of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:37
Latest
Azerbaijan's military truck hit by sniper fire from Armenian side (PHOTO)
Politics 13:37
Iran hints at replacing FATF deal with cryptocurrency trade
Economy 13:29
Hong Kong activists defy police ban to protest triad attack
Other News 13:29
Uzbekistan, China to expand co-op in agricultural sector
Economy 13:24
Eurasian Development Bank to participate in Kazakh Kuryk port development
Economy 13:20
Search and rescue operations for crashed Azerbaijani military aircraft underway (PHOTO)
Politics 13:18
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for maintenance of oil, gas fields
Tenders 13:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 13:15
Turkmenistan, Russia to hold business negotiations at regional level
Turkmenistan 13:15