Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Peru

27 July 2019 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Peru Martin Vizcarra Cornejo, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

"I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Peru.

I hope that bilateral relations between our countries will develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation," President Aliyev said.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and your people," he added.

