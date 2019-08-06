Iran's Zarif may visit Azerbaijan

6 August 2019 09:07 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug.5

Trend:

Spokesman for Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has hinted at the possible visit of Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Azerbaijan.

"Based on his schedule to visit northern neighbors of Iran, the Foreign Minister is expected to visit Azerbaijan," he told Trend.

"It is expected the two countries to discuss economic and bilateral issues during the visit," Mousavi added.

"The date of the visit has not been specified yet, but it would be part of a tour to several northern neighbors including Azerbaijan," he added.

The official emphasized that the schedule of the visit will be announced shortly.

Mousavi also indicated that high-ranking Iranian officials would attend the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

"The level of visiting officials will be similar to other ministerial conferences of the Non-Aligned Movement but the schedule for the visit is not set yet," he added.

The Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization uniting 120 member countries, and 17 observer countries and 10 international organizations.

Azerbaijan, a full member of the organization since 2011, is to take the chairmanship until 2022, which will take place on October 25th to 26th 2019 in Baku.

