President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Adha

10 August 2019 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-Adha.

"Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha and wish you all the best.

Eid al-Adha as one of the main holidays of Islam, which was chosen by Allah as the path of truth for humanity, embodies spiritual unity, solidarity, kindness and tolerance. It reflects a person’s ability to choose the right position at the most difficult moments and the readiness for any self-sacrifice in the name of higher goals.

Our people have been historically attached to Islam and its progressive traditions. We have preserved these values for centuries, and our country has become one of the cultural centers of Islamic civilization. In Azerbaijan, all religious holidays, including the Eid al-Adha ceremonies, are held every year with great festivities and a high spiritual mood. On these days, prayers are offered in the name of the progress of our state and the welfare and well-being of our people. Charity work is carried out and the blessed memory of our martyrs is revered. I do hope that all your good intentions, prayers and wishes will become a reality and the Almighty will always be merciful to our people.

Dear sisters and brothers!

Let me once again convey to each of you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your sacrifices. May this blessed holiday bring happiness to your families and prosperity to your homes.

Happy Eid al-Adha!," reads the congratulation of the head of state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 9 August 11:03
Chairman, board members appointed at Azerbaijani Innovation Agency
ICT 8 August 20:52
Azerbaijani president, first lady viewed apartments in new complex being constructed for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi district (PHOTO)
Politics 7 August 14:30
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with production process at NaraMIZ fish farm in Pirallahi district (PHOTO)
Politics 7 August 14:29
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend inauguration of new administrative building of YAP Pirallahi district branch (PHOTO)
Politics 7 August 14:04
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of “Mirvari” Park Complex (PHOTO)
Politics 7 August 14:04
Latest
Belarusian OneSoil talks implementation of project in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 14:50
Danish capital hit by second blast in four days
Other News 14:48
Main drivers for dev't of Kazakhstan's IT sector revealed (Exclusive)
ICT 14:44
Iran's Saravan county produces almost 40,000 tons of dates annually
Economy 14:38
Georgia's economic growth reaches nearly 5% in 1H2019
Economy 14:23
Russian nuclear agency says five killed in accident at test site
Russia 14:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 13:53
President of Uzbekistan to visit Great Britain
Economy 13:52
Tanzania tanker blast kills dozens as crowds siphon fuel
Other News 13:51