Delegation of Russian Defense Ministry on working visit in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

15 August 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

On August 14, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Ruslan Tsalikov, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, guests laid flowers at the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in front of the headquarters of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and honored his memory.

Welcoming the guests, Lieutenant General Valiyev emphasized the enormous role of the heads of state in establishing relations between the two countries and noted that their cooperation is based on friendly relations and mutual trust, adding that, continuously developing, these relations become important in terms of expanding cooperation in the military and military technical areas.

Touching on the military-political situation and security issues in the region, Lieutenant General Valiyev noted that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. He emphasized the importance of achieving a solution to the conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, based on the norms and principles of international law.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, also noting that the Azerbaijani-Russian ties have historical roots and that the two countries are strategic partners, stressed the importance of military representatives from the point of view of developing bilateral relations and organizing and conducting mutual meetings.

In conclusion, speaking about the importance of holding the International Army Games 2019, Tsalikov expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for hosting the Sea Cup contest, as well as for the hospitality shown and the high-level organization of the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran negotiating to expand railway ties with Russia, Azerbaijan
Economy 09:38
Second U.S.-Azerbaijan agricultural forum to be held in Oklahoma
Business 09:06
Azerbaijani ministry to provide regions with high-speed internet (Exclusive)
ICT 08:00
Leyla Abdullayeva: Mnatsakanyan’s rhetoric can nullify all efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 August 22:08
China's new envoy to Russia expects more fruitful cooperation
China 14 August 21:47
IBM looking for more opportunities for transforming business models in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14 August 21:04
Latest
Turkmenistan conducts exploration at oil-bearing structures near Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 10:05
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 10:00
President of Uzbekistan announces record share of investment in GDP
Economy 09:59
Japan intends to expand investment co-op with Uzbekistan
Economy 09:58
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for retrofitting execution
Tenders 09:57
Major problems in Iran's mining sector
Economy 09:57
South Korea urges dialogue with Japan on World War Two anniversary
Other News 09:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Eni Turkmenistan opens tender for car maintenance, repair
Tenders 09:39