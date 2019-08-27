President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Moldovan counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Igor Dodon, President of the Republic of Moldova.

“I sincerely congratulate you and all the people of Moldova on the occasion of your national day, Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I am sure that the traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, the bilateral and multilateral cooperation of our countries will continue developing to the benefit of our peoples. I wish you the best of health and success and the friendly people of Moldova peace and prosperity.”

