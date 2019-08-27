President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Moldovan counterpart

27 August 2019 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Igor Dodon, President of the Republic of Moldova.

“I sincerely congratulate you and all the people of Moldova on the occasion of your national day, Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I am sure that the traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, the bilateral and multilateral cooperation of our countries will continue developing to the benefit of our peoples. I wish you the best of health and success and the friendly people of Moldova peace and prosperity.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Two more NBCOs receive licenses in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:47
Capital of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:13
Profit of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:03
Greenfields Petroleum extends senior secured debt payments
Oil&Gas 12:39
Greenfields Petroleum reduces sales volumes from Bahar-Gum Deniz block
Oil&Gas 12:31
Azerbaijan’s Brot Baku company to introduce new products to market
Economy 12:28
Latest
Uzbekistan to start rare medicines production
Economy 13:55
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade
Politics 13:49
Two more NBCOs receive licenses in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:47
100 km of rails to be laid in Iran’s Ardabil province
Economy 13:44
Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra
Europe 13:38
Grape and Wine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Business 13:28
Capital of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:13
Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia
Tourism 13:11
U.S. threat to French wine receding, but not lifted
Other News 13:11