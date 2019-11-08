Azerbaijani FM, Lithuanian delegation discuss cooperation prospects

8 November 2019 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation headed by chairman of the Seimas (Parliament) of the Republic of Lithuania Viktoras Pranckietis, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, as well as the current level and perspectives of development of cooperation between the two countries.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between the two countries and underlined the existing wide potential for developing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, education and other spheres.

At the same time, stressing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the sides talked about the necessity of maintaining regular contacts between the parliamentarians.

During the meeting the sides mentioned successful cooperation not only in bilateral platform, but also within international organizations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

Mammadyarov briefed the delegation about Azerbaijan-EU cooperation relations, ongoing negotiations on the new agreement between the sides, as well as participation within the Eastern Partnership program.

The sides also exchanged the views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

