Seimas speaker: Azerbaijan, Lithuania intend to elevate relations to higher level (Exclusive) (PHOTO)

12 November 2019 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Lithuania intend to elevate relations to a higher level, the Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania Viktoras Pranckietis, who recently paid a visit to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Pranckietis noted that the purpose of his visit was to intensify bilateral relations and bring them to a higher level not only in the political, but also in the economic sphere.

In recent years, contacts between Azerbaijan and Lithuania have not been active and the current level of trade cannot be considered satisfactory, the Seimas speaker said, adding that the two countries have great potential for further development of relations.

"The last visit of a Lithuanian Parliament speaker to Azerbaijan took place eight years ago. A lot of time has passed since then. We have now renewed relations between our parliaments and contacts within the framework of an inter-parliamentary group between Lithuania and Azerbaijan. We have a very large inter-parliamentary group with Azerbaijan. The group includes 64 members of the Lithuanian parliament, which makes up almost half of the entire parliament. From the Azerbaijani side, 14 people are participating in the inter-parliamentary group. The Lithuanian parliamentarians who were on a visit to Baku are also from this group," Pranckietis said.

The speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas noted that this visit was quite fruitful.

"During the meeting with Azerbaijani officials, including the speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the prime minister, the foreign minister and the minister of economy, we discussed specific steps and put forward specific proposals for the development of relations," Pranckietis noted.

Pranckietis stressed that Lithuania, as an EU mermber, is interested in the signing a new partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.

"Of course, we are interested in the agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as visa issues between the two sides. Azerbaijan is also one of the participants in the Eastern Partnership program, which turned 10 this year," the Lithuanian parliamentary speaker said.

Pranckietis also expressed support for the negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Lithuania supports the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations. It is necessary to sit at the negotiating table to resolve this conflict. This issue is on the agenda. The issue of resolving this conflict needs to be raised throughout the EU, so that everyone understands that this problem must be resolved," the speaker added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Seimas speaker: Azerbaijan, Lithuania intend to elevate relations to higher level (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
  • Seimas speaker: Azerbaijan, Lithuania intend to elevate relations to higher level (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
  • Seimas speaker: Azerbaijan, Lithuania intend to elevate relations to higher level (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
  • Seimas speaker: Azerbaijan, Lithuania intend to elevate relations to higher level (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
Related news
ACG share to push MOL's average upstream operating costs below current level
Oil&Gas 11:23
SOCAR Energy Ukraine reveals natgas sales volume
Oil&Gas 11:12
Necessary equipment mobilized for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria
Oil&Gas 10:30
Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day
Society 07:27
Minister: Latvia invites Azerbaijan specialists to develop business ideas in field of start-up (Exclusive)
Business 11 November 21:39
MFA: Only return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh to their homes can open up real possibilities for resolving conflict
Politics 11 November 18:46
Latest
ACG share to push MOL's average upstream operating costs below current level
Oil&Gas 11:23
Fitch revises IDR rating of Kazakhstan’s Astana Gas company
Business 11:21
China's digital currency not seeking 'full control' of individuals' details - central bank official
China 11:20
Deposit campaign of AtaBank already started
Business 11:12
SOCAR Energy Ukraine reveals natgas sales volume
Oil&Gas 11:12
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 12
Finance 11:09
Baku Higher Oil School officially selected as Academia Partner of EC-Council
Business 11:06
Azerbaijani oil prices up on Nov. 11
Oil&Gas 10:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 12
Finance 10:56