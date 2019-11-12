Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Constitution Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

"Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate you on the occasion of the Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and extend my best wishes to each and everyone of you. My wish is that Azerbaijan's successful development be consistent, and that peace, stability, tranquility and security reign in our country forever!" Mehriban Aliyeva said in a post on her official Instagram page.

