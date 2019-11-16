MP: Azerbaijan is exemplary country in achieving peace through relations among religious confessions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Azerbaijan once again showed confidence in the country in the international arena, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, MP Siyavush Novruzov told Trend Nov. 16.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the event has testified his attention and care to the relations between the state and religion,” the deputy executive secretary said.

"There is equal attitude towards all religious communities registered in Azerbaijan,” Novruzov added. “Azerbaijan is a multiconfessional, multinational country and the rights of each person are protected by the Constitution.”

“Such important events as the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Azerbaijan have been repeatedly held,” the deputy executive secretary said. “Azerbaijan regularly hosts such events and religious figures from various countries take part in these events with pleasure. Firstly, the organization of the event is at the highest level. Secondly, relations among religions in Azerbaijan can be cited as an example to the whole world.”

“In particular, freedom of religion is protected at the highest level in Azerbaijan,” Novruzov said. “Therefore, every time by proposing to hold such events, Azerbaijan always gets a positive response. I participated in many international conferences in other countries where Azerbaijan has always been cited as an example.”

The deputy executive secretary stressed that all religious confessions receive equal financial support from the state.

"There is the same attitude towards mosques, synagogues, churches,” Novruzov said. “The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its consequences were discussed at the summit. At the same time, President Aliyev stressed during his speech at the Summit that all cultural and religious monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories were destroyed.”

“Armenian barbarians destroyed the Azerbaijani museums and various cultural monuments,” the deputy executive secretary said. “All this once again shows that Armenia carries out not only a policy of occupation, ethnic cleansing, but also a policy of religious discrimination against Azerbaijan. From this point of view, such an event is of great importance.”

“The whole world is closely following Azerbaijan,” Novruzov said. “One of the ways of instigating the conflict in the world is to create tension among religious confessions. However, Azerbaijan is exemplary in achieving peace by establishing relations among religious confessions."

The 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders was held in Baku on Nov. 14-15.

Some 500 representatives from 56 countries took part in the summit.

The event featured discussions on topics as "Azerbaijan's exemplary role in promoting multiculturalism, tolerance and interreligious solidarity", "Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade's contributions to the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational cooperation", "Religious leaders against terrorism, aggression, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and Christianophobia", "The importance of the joint activities of religious leaders, state, scientific and public figures in protecting the rights of women and children, educating young people".

The Baku declaration was adopted following the summit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news