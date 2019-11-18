EaP countries plan to sign regional roaming agreement in 2020

18 November 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

A joint meeting dedicated to the issues of reducing the roaming tariffs among the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries was held in the capital of Lithuania – Vilnius, Trend reports on Nov. 18 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The representatives of the expert working group of the Electronic Communications Regulators Network of the Eastern Partnership (EaPeReg Network), the relevant state agencies of the European countries and diplomats from these countries accredited in Lithuania attended the meeting.

On the Azerbaijani side, besides the representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Azerbaijani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ambassador to Lithuania Tamerlan Garayev also took part in the meeting.

The main purpose of the meeting was to exchange the views on the work carried out within the preparation for signing the Regional Roaming Agreement among the Eastern Partnership countries, scheduled for 2020.

The meeting was organized by the Lithuanian Communications Regulatory Authority together with the Ukrainian National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization, chairing the expert working group, with the support of the European Commission.

The best practice of the Eastern Partnership countries in the field of international roaming was analyzed and compared during the meeting.

Creation of a regulatory platform to improve the national rules on the roaming market, new calls and achievements on the regulated markets of the EU member-states and partners were also discussed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian expert: Azerbaijan plays central role in implementation of global projects
Business 18:14
Azerbaijani president receives head of Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (PHOTO)
Politics 17:58
Emigrant member of Azerbaijan’s opposition party demands resignation of its leader
Politics 17:31
Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz Production Union reveals number of subscribers for 10 months
Oil&Gas 17:20
Over 30 state facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan in 10 months
Business 17:10
New fact on "emigration business" of Azerbaijani opposition Musavat party disclosed (PHOTO)
Politics 16:39
Latest
Analysts predict fall in exchange rate of US dollar
Finance 18:28
Russian expert: Azerbaijan plays central role in implementation of global projects
Business 18:14
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase filter elements via tender
Tenders 18:10
11M tons of cargo transported in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province
Business 17:59
Azerbaijani president receives head of Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (PHOTO)
Politics 17:58
UN's Green Climate Fund to help Kazakhstan develop high-impact climate technologies
Oil&Gas 17:58
ERIELL company achieves gas inflow from inactive wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:53
Russian company wants to take leading investment bank position in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Finance 17:52
Subsistence minimum for average household increases in Georgia
Finance 17:44