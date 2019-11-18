Arrests over “emigration business” ongoing in Europe; Netherlands, Sweden next in line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The criminal case filed in Germany against the gang involved in "emigration business" created by Azerbaijani opposition Musavat party, as well as arrests, will spread throughout Europe, journalist, former member of Musavat party Yafez Ekremoglu, who lives in Europe, told Trend.

“This gang has spread throughout Europe,” the journalist said. "Gang members in the Netherlands and Sweden will be also arrested soon. The leader of the European gang lives in the Netherlands."

The German law enforcement authorities detained former members of one of the Azerbaijani opposition parties. Seven members of the criminal gang were detained.

The local federal courts chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of six months in relation to the detained members of the criminal gang.

In accordance with the decision of the German judicial authorities, Chairman of the Musavat party’s European Coordinating Council, former head of the Kalbajar executive power Ilham Hasan, party member, Deputy Chairman of the Coordinating Council Mehdi Khalilbayli, Musavat party activist Abdin Javadov, former MP Sabir Rustamkhanli’s brother, Head of Leqat Integration Center, former police chief Alovsat Aliyev, former head of correctional institution of Azerbaijan’s penitentiary system Elchin Akbarov have been arrested.

Among those arrested were also brother of one of opposition leaders, Mehdi Khalilbayli’s driver Rashad Mammadov, Musavat party member Elshan Abdullayev.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the German police, those arrested involved in “emigration business” in Germany, are suspected of illegal transportation of at least 20 people to Germany and received from 3,000 euros to 10,000 euros.

