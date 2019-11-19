President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Pirshaghi railway Station

19 November 2019 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Pirshaghi Station after renovation work carried out at Absheron Circular Railway line of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the station.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.

story will be updated

