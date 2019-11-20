Over 35,000 people registered in Azerbaijan to participate in municipal elections

20 November 2019 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 42,625 people have submitted appeals to the precinct election commissions in connection with the municipal elections scheduled for Dec. 23 in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said, Trend reports Nov. 20.

Gasimov noted that 35,574 of these people passed registration and received candidate status.

The deputy chairman said that the process continues.

“It is gratifying that young candidates and women are active,” Gasimov noted. “Approximately more than 30 percent of citizens who have passive suffrage and who have received candidate status are women, and about 28 percent are young people. Even about 300 representatives of youth under the age of 21 have been registered as candidates for these elections.”

