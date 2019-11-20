Moscow hosts meeting of secretaries of security councils of CIS countries (PHOTO)

20 November 2019 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Moscow hosted a meeting of secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member countries, Trend reports Nov. 20.

Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Security Council Ramil Usubov attended the meeting.

The meeting participants discussed the topics of ensuring regional security in the CIS, international cooperation among security councils, global security and strategic stability, as well as other issues.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that in order to ensure security in the CIS, participants will develop joint approaches to solve the existing problems.

