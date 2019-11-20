Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva arrives in Russia for official visit (PHOTO)

20 November 2019 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has arrived in the Russian Federation for an official visit, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

At the Vnukovo 2 International Airport, Mehriban Aliyeva was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, Head of the State Protocol Department at Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Igor Bogdashev and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu.

story will be updated

