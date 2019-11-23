President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

23 November 2019 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić.

“It is on the occasion of the National holiday of the Bosnia and Herzegovina that I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “I believe that the development of the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will serve further the interests of our peoples.”

“On this prominent day I offer my best wishes to you and wish peace and prosperity to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” reads the letter.

story will be updated

