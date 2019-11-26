Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)

26 November 2019 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov met with the delegation led by Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and First Deputy Minister of Defense, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Trend reports on Nov. 26 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

While welcoming the guests, the chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stressed the important role of the presidents in expanding relations between the two countries and emphasized that Azerbaijan’s cooperation is based on friendship and mutual trust.

Sadikov added that these relations are developed and reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years.

Stressing that a plan of bilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Russian Defense Ministries for 2020 was signed, Sadikov stressed that the number of events covering various spheres of the military field has increased.

While speaking about cooperation in the military-technical sphere, Sadikov noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to cooperation with Russian defense industry companies.

Referring to the military-political situation and security issues in the region, the Azerbaijani first deputy minister of defense noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security.

Sadikov emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, based on the norms and principles of international law.

In turn, Gerasimov also noted that the relations have historical roots and two countries are strategic partners.

The Russian first deputy minister of defense emphasized the importance of organization of mutual meetings between military representatives in terms of expansion of bilateral relations, as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

Then the parties discussed the current state of military and military-technical cooperation, prospects for the development of relations in the field of military education, as well as exchanged the views on issues of mutual interest.

Gerasimov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for the excellent hospitality and organization of a bilateral meeting with the chairman of the NATO Military Committee in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijani, Russian Armed Forces hold meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
Related news
NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
Politics 18:50
Measures to prevent incidents on Russia-NATO contact line discussed in Baku
Politics 18:35
Air passenger traffic between Azerbaijan, Turkey increases
Turkey 18:15
Compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan may be applied in stages in 2020
Economy 18:07
Uzbekistan invites Azerbaijan to observe country's parliamentary elections
Politics 17:57
Iran to export medicine to Russia
Business 17:17
Latest
NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
Politics 18:50
Iran may save $9B by exporting liquid fuels
Oil&Gas 18:45
Measures to prevent incidents on Russia-NATO contact line discussed in Baku
Politics 18:35
Prototype of domestic high-speed train to be presented in Turkey
Turkey 18:18
Air passenger traffic between Azerbaijan, Turkey increases
Turkey 18:15
Iran taking steps to boost domestic production
Business 18:09
Compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan may be applied in stages in 2020
Economy 18:07
Turkmen refinery opens tender to build pumping station
Business 18:05
National Bank of Georgia sells $20M during foreign exchange auction
Finance 18:02