FM: Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - positive step (PHOTO)

28 November 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The exchange of visits of Azerbaijani and Armenian journalists is a positive step, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Nov. 28.

“As you know, Slovakia is chairing the OSCE this year,” Lajcak noted. “Of course, we are closely monitoring the situation. This is a positive step. It increases confidence, improves the atmosphere, reduces tension, and I believe that it will open the way for a political solution. I believe that Slovakia’s chairmanship will contribute to the settlement of the [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

