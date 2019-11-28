Deputy PM: Youth corps to be formed during next parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

28 November 2019 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

During the next parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, formation of MP corps consisting of youth will be in the spotlight, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference, Trend reports Nov. 28.

This includes attracting the young people who decently represent the society to the parliament, Ahmadov noted.

“The number of the those from YAP, who will be represented in the parliament, will depend on the choice of the people,” the deputy prime minister added. “We will try to convince the people that the YAP members will decently represent them in the parliament.”

