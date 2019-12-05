Azerbaijani president inaugurates 101-117th km section of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway (PHOTO)

5 December 2019 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

As part of his visit to Shamakhi district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 101-117th km section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential administration.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Aliyev of the conducted work.

The president was also informed of the Gonagkand-Hamyali-Ikinji Chayli-Ikinji Jabani-Jabani road on the 115th km of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

President Aliyev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

