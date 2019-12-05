Azerbaijani president attends opening of ASAN Hayat complex in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of “ASAN Hayat” complex in Shamakhi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential administration.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev thanked the Azerbaijani president for the comfort of the citizens and conditions created for the youth in the country.

