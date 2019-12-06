Azerbaijani FM meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar on the sidelines of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mammadyarov informed Klaar about the recent meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. He stated the importance of resolving the conflict in accordance with the related resolutions of the UN Security Council and in this regard, emphasized the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of the Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their places of origin.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

