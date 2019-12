BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the landscaping work carried out around the Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi district.

Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov informed the president and first lady of the conducted work.

