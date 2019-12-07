Mazahir Panahov: Citizens wishing to be elected to parliament can apply to CEC

7 December 2019 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the holding of early parliamentary elections has been brought to the attention of the public and citizens wishing to be elected to the parliament can run for office, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told the country's state TV, Trend reports.

"Citizens wishing to be elected to the parliament can start electoral activities by applying to the CEC and receiving the relevant documents," Panahov said.

The CEC chairman added that at the CEC meeting on December 7, issues related to early parliamentary elections will be considered, relevant working groups will be created and the election calendar will be approved.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, 2020.

