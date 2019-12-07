Military legal experts of Azerbaijan, Poland hold meeting in Baku

7 December 2019 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

A working meeting of military legal experts of Azerbaijan and Poland was held in Baku in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation between the two countries' defense ministries, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the event, a mutual exchange of views on the organization of legal service, military law and the experience of military lawyers gained in the course of activities was held.

Moreover, the peculiarities of the social and legal protection of servicemen and their families, as well as a number of other issues, were discussed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:51
Musavat party to take part in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:50
Azerbaijan's CEC approves time schedule of early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:39
Azerbaijani plant develops new line for production of alcoholic beverages
Business 14:26
Azerbaijani construction company talks on progress of major project in Baku’s White City
Construction 14:16
Azerbaijani CEC meeting on early parliamentary elections kicks off
Politics 14:11
Latest
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT LLC soon to begin reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 16:58
Head coach: Participants were prepared for relay as for real competitions
Society 16:37
Azerbaijan's Masalli Brick Factory to increase exports to neighboring countries
Business 16:35
Azerbaijan announces dates for submitting candidates' registration documents for early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:30
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 15:12
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 15:03
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to buy samplers
Tenders 14:54