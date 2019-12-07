Military legal experts of Azerbaijan, Poland hold meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

A working meeting of military legal experts of Azerbaijan and Poland was held in Baku in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation between the two countries' defense ministries, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the event, a mutual exchange of views on the organization of legal service, military law and the experience of military lawyers gained in the course of activities was held.

Moreover, the peculiarities of the social and legal protection of servicemen and their families, as well as a number of other issues, were discussed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news