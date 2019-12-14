9 parties applied for participation in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

14 December 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The number of political parties that applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 has reached nine, Trend reports Dec. 13.

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission on Dec. 13, authorized representatives of six more political parties were registered - the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, and the Great Azerbaijan Party.

Previously, authorized representatives of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party and the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan were registered.

