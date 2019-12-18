Chairman of Turkish Parliament: Azerbaijan is always by Turkey's side and supports it

18 December 2019 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Azerbaijan is always by Turkey's side and supports it, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop told Trend.

The parliamentary chairman noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries; this is imprinted for centuries in the phrase "One nation, two states" and the two countries cooperate in almost all areas.

Sentop added that strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in trade, political, military and other areas is one of the priorities of Turkey, the first country to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

"Since the leadership of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, cooperation between our countries has continued to deepen. Thanks to the leadership and support of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, our relations continue to develop successfully," Mustafa Sentop said.

Sentop noted that the parliaments and the respective commissions of the two countries have greatly contributed to the development of relations.

"We work together to create new opportunities for both official relations and for the interaction and meetings of businessmen of the two countries," he said.

The chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly emphasized that during critical periods, the two fraternal countries act together and support each other on international platforms.

"There is no doubt that Azerbaijan always supports Turkey, and a good example is the high level of relations between our countries in the political, economic, cultural and other fields. Azerbaijan and Turkey also cooperate in the framework of energy projects of international importance. Azerbaijan is always by Turkey's side and supports it," Sentop said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Parliament speaker: Turkey achieved its goals in Syria's north
Turkey 18 October 16:01
Speaker of Turkish Parliament: Turkic Council strengthens relations between Turkic-speaking states
Turkey 24 September 11:44
Azerbaijan to take part in anniversary of preventing military coup attempt in Turkey
Politics 13 July 13:44
Italian parliament not entitled to adopt resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide"
Turkey 12 April 12:04
Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (PHOTO)
Politics 6 March 12:14
New speaker of Turkish parliament soon to visit Azerbaijan
Turkey 28 February 15:49
Latest
Chairman of Kazakhstan's Mazhilis to attend TURKPA events in Baku
Kazakhstan 11:58
SOCAR Ukraine reducing retail fuel prices
Oil&Gas 11:50
Iranian Offshore Oil Company inks 8 co-op agreements
Oil&Gas 11:39
Meeting of TURKPA commission underway in Azerbaijani Parliament
Politics 11:30
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 opens tender for reservoirs construction
Tenders 11:26
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of children's clothing
Business 11:01
Azerbaijani Republican Seismic Survey Center eyes to install new stations
ICT 11:01
Wood Mackenzie: Global petrochemical industry to enter overcapacity period
Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijan’s Goychay-Sud enterprise discloses export volume of fruit juices
Business 10:39