President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Kyrgyz Parliament (UPDATE)

18 December 2019 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on Dec. 17 at 16:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh, Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, Dastanbek Djumabekov.

Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh Dastanbek Djumabekov extended President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Sooronbay Jeenbekov`s greetings, and asked Dastanbek Djumabekov to extend his greetings to the Kyrgyz President.

The sides hailed the successful organization of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States in Baku this October. They recalled the participation of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in this event and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. It was underlined that during the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas. They expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would successfully host the 9th Plenary Session of TURKPA.

It was noted that the two countries` peoples shared common roots and culture, and the importance of cooperation within the Turkic Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking countries was stressed.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in international organizations, establishment of direct air links between Baku and Bishkek and cooperation in tourism, cultural and other spheres.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR Ukraine reducing retail fuel prices
Oil&Gas 11:50
Azerbaijani Republican Seismic Survey Center eyes to install new stations
ICT 11:01
Azerbaijan’s Goychay-Sud enterprise discloses export volume of fruit juices
Business 10:39
Armenian Armed Forces shell border posts, civilians' houses in Azerbaijani Gazakh district
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey brings significant results in positioning of region
Georgia 09:42
Azerbaijan completing preparations for municipal elections
Politics 09:37
Latest
Chairman of Kazakhstan's Mazhilis to attend TURKPA events in Baku
Kazakhstan 11:58
SOCAR Ukraine reducing retail fuel prices
Oil&Gas 11:50
Chairman of Turkish Parliament: Azerbaijan is always by Turkey's side and supports it
Politics 11:49
Iranian Offshore Oil Company inks 8 co-op agreements
Oil&Gas 11:39
Meeting of TURKPA commission underway in Azerbaijani Parliament
Politics 11:30
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 opens tender for reservoirs construction
Tenders 11:26
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of children's clothing
Business 11:01
Azerbaijani Republican Seismic Survey Center eyes to install new stations
ICT 11:01
Wood Mackenzie: Global petrochemical industry to enter overcapacity period
Oil&Gas 10:56