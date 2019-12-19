Turkish Grand National Assembly: Main goal of TURKPA to strengthen ties in all areas (Exclusive)

19 December 2019 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The main goal of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) is to further strengthen ties ineconomic, political, military, cultural, legal and other fields, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop told Trend on Dec. 19.

“One of the main goals of TURKPA is to constantly maintain close ties with the peoples that are friendly to us, with whom we historically lived together as part of the Turkic world, to strengthen and raise these ties to a higher level, as well as contribute to peace and security,” Sentop added.

The chairman of the Turkish parliament emphasized that Turkey and other Turkic-speaking states are countries that weren’t created yesterday, or were formed in a relatively short time.

“The Turkic world is a huge geographical space that is of great importance,” Sentop said. “Speaking about the Turkic world, we mean a big nation that has made and is making great contribution to global civilization, science, culture and history.”

