15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities to be elected in Azerbaijan Dec. 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan tomorrow, on Dec. 23, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

As many as 15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities will be elected, Panahov added.

The CEC chairman said that municipal elections will be held at 5,049 polling stations. Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT +4) and end at 19:00, Panahov noted.

The CEC chairman added that the total number of voters included in the voters’ list is 4,972,356 people.

“Seven of 125 electoral districts in Azerbaijan aren’t involved in these processes, because they are located in territories occupied by the Armenian armed forces,” Panahov said. “In general, in addition to these 7 districts, we have internally displaced persons in seven other constituencies, and the number of voters in these constituencies is 339,326 people.”

