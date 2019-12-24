No appeals from journalists covering municipal elections in Azerbaijan at Press Council hotline

24 December 2019 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

The hotline of Azerbaijan's Press Council received no appeals from the journalists covering the municipal elections in the country on Dec. 23, Trend reports referring to the council.

On Dec. 23, from 08:00 to 19:00, phone numbers of the Azerbaijan Press Council (012) 441 35 30 and (050) 206 96 02 operated as hotline.

The board members of the Azerbaijan Press Council got acquainted with conditions created for the journalists at polling stations in Baku and regions of the country. In this regard, no shortcomings were recorded.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23. Voter turnout in the elections was 33.72 percent. Thus, 1,627,064 people voted in the elections.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities were to be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting took place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

