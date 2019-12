BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

A ceremony has been held in Nizami district, Baku, to give out apartments to families of martyrs and the Karabakh war disabled in a residential building built for them, as well as cars to the Karabakh war disabled and those equated to them.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

