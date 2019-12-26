Azerbaijan discloses number of people elected to local municipalities

26 December 2019 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 15,154 people were elected to the municipal bodies during the municipal elections held in Azerbaijan on December 23, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku on Dec. 26.

“Two more candidates gained an equal number of votes and are considered non-elected,” the chairman said.

Panahov added that this issue is being considered and perhaps the final results may change.

