Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)

27 December 2019 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Abbas Mustafa Ahmed Abdalla, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides had an exchange of views over the bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

Recalling the meeting of the Chairman of Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Ambassador Abbas Abdalla stated that the said meeting greatly contributed to the development of Sudan-Azerbaijan relations.

Mammadyarov, in his turn, expressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Sudan, as well as other NAM member states, and stressed the importance of our countries supporting each other within international organizations.

Afterward, Ambassador Abbas Abdalla expressed his gratitude for the support provided for the successful fulfillment of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of the ambassador Abbas Abdalla aimed at developing bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future activities.

The sides also exchanged views on the regional security issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
  • Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijan, Georgia mull bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)
Politics 24 December 18:41
Azerbaijani FM meets speaker of Georgian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 20:16
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs spread statement (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 17:15
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Tbilisi
Politics 23 December 14:58
Sudanese Attorney General launches Darfur war crimes investigation
World 22 December 21:29
Azerbaijani FM receives head of ICRC delegation
Politics 21 December 09:59
Latest
Decrease in import, export duties to revive Azerbaijan’s market of non-oil products
Business 19:18
Official: Use of differential VAT in Azerbaijan without solving accounting problem may cause big problems
Economy 19:03
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull creation of JV
Turkmenistan 18:40
Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of men’s clothing
Business 18:39
Over 3.35B barrels of oil shipped from Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline
Oil&Gas 18:36
Dev't of back up energy sources for Baku Metro in full swing
Transport 18:31
Azerbaijan’s ruling party reveals list of its MP candidates
Politics 18:30
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: foreign citizens were on board
Kazakhstan 18:30
Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Generals Committee dies in Bek Air's plane crash
Kazakhstan 18:20