Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Abbas Mustafa Ahmed Abdalla, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides had an exchange of views over the bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

Recalling the meeting of the Chairman of Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Ambassador Abbas Abdalla stated that the said meeting greatly contributed to the development of Sudan-Azerbaijan relations.

Mammadyarov, in his turn, expressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Sudan, as well as other NAM member states, and stressed the importance of our countries supporting each other within international organizations.

Afterward, Ambassador Abbas Abdalla expressed his gratitude for the support provided for the successful fulfillment of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of the ambassador Abbas Abdalla aimed at developing bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future activities.

The sides also exchanged views on the regional security issues of mutual interest.

