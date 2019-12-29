Azerbaijani House opens in Hungary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Opening of Azerbaijani houses in the places of compact residence of Azerbaijanis abroad continues with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the state committee.

On December 27, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani house was held in Budapest, Hungary.

At the beginning, the national anthem of Azerbaijan played. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev, Head of Sector of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Salhat Abbasova, representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund under the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Ibrahim Safarli, members of the Coordination Council of Eastern Europe Azerbaijanis, diaspora activists and members of the media attended the ceremony.

Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev, representative of the State Committee Salhat Abbasova, member of Hungarian community Farkash Joseph, Head of Subjective Values Foundation of Hungary Marsel Lorinch and heads of diaspora organizations Ramiz Amirli, Svetlana Abdullayeva, Aliagha Aghayev and Javid Ahmadov delivered speeches at the event and extended their congratulations on the opening of Azerbaijani House in Budapest.

The speakers emphasized that this is great gift presented on the eve of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis, which shows the state care of the Azerbaijanis who live in Hungary and who waited for establishment an Azerbaijani house for many years.

They also stressed the importance of the role of these houses, in line with the Strategic Roadmap of the State Committee, in joint activities of Azerbaijanis living abroad, their networking and unification around the ideology of Azerbaijanism.

It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani houses abroad are a public place for discussions and meetings for all those who love their state and people and respect the national interests of Azerbaijan. The participation of Hungarian friends in the event was appreciated as a sign of recognition of Azerbaijani people's adherence to universal human values and their close integration into the societies where they live. It was also stressed that the Azerbaijani people uphold traditions of multiculturalism.

The event continued with a concert program.

This is the third Azerbaijani house opened abroad in the last week. Prior to this, similar opening ceremonies were held in Berlin and Cologne (Germany) of Germany on December 24 and 25.

