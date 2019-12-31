First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on 31 December-World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Dear fellow countrymen, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the 31 December- World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the upcoming New Year. May God not spare his mercy for our people! Let all the Azerbaijanis on earth be healthy and happy!

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, a pleasant mood, and joy and well-being to your families."

