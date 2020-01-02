125 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan

2 January 2020 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 2,145 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan to be held Feb.9, Trend reports citing the head of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

Speaking at the CEC meeting on Jan.2, Panahov said that 457 candidates for MP have been nominated from 19 political parties.

“Initiative groups have nominated 15 candidates, while the number of individual candidates stands at 1,673,” he said.

CEC head further said that the candidacy of 1,955 people has been approved and 1,747 of them have taken the signatory lists, 381 of the candidates have returned those lists and 125 of them have been registered.

