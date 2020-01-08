MFA makes statement on Armenia killing another Azerbaijani soldier

8 January 2020 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a statement in connection with the death of a border guard, soldier Farzaly Farzaliyev on Jan. 7, as a result of sniper fire opened by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the village of Gushchu Ayrim in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

"Consistent violation by the armed forces of Armenia of the ceasefire regime on the state border, as well as along the line of contact of the troops of the two countries, targeted fire on the Azerbaijani military and civilians, and respect for the values of international law by official Yerevan only in words, once again clearly demonstrate the falsehood of Armenia's calls for peaceful resolution of the conflict and the desire of Armenia to hide its occupational and aggressive policies," said the ministry's statement.

"With this deliberate attack, Armenia once again confirms that the country is the aggressor, and its attempts to hide behind the puppet regime that it created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, are completely vain," said the statement.

"The murder of a soldier of the State Border Service guarding the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is a crime. Armenia, which keeps under military occupation the territories of Azerbaijan and having conducted ethnic cleansing in these areas, violates the fundamental principles of international law. The Armenian side regularly attacks the Azerbaijani military and civilians by violating the ceasefire regime, and it should be aware of the responsibility for all its crimes and that its actions will not remain unanswered," the ministry's statement said.

On Jan. 7, at 14:56 (GMT +4), Azerbaijani border guard Farzali Farzaliyev was killed as a result of sniper fire in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

