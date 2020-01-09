Hikmet Hajiyev: Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, France can reach new level (PHOTO)

9 January 2020 09:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Assistant of the president of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev is on a visit to France, Trend reports referring to Hajiyev's Twitter profile.

"Within a visit to France I had opportunity to meet French colleagues from the Elysee Palace, France Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and MOD France. Based on political dialogue and traditional friendship between our countries there are ample opportunities for elevating our ties to qualitatively new level," Hajiyev said.

The official also pointed out that he held comprehensive discussion at think tanks and research centers in France. Among the discussed topics were: Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, France-Azerbaijan ties, regional affairs, Middle East, EU-Azerbaijan, energy and wider reform initiatives of Azerbaijani president.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Hikmet Hajiyev: Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, France can reach new level (PHOTO)
  • Hikmet Hajiyev: Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, France can reach new level (PHOTO)
  • Hikmet Hajiyev: Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, France can reach new level (PHOTO)
  • Hikmet Hajiyev: Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, France can reach new level (PHOTO)
  • Hikmet Hajiyev: Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, France can reach new level (PHOTO)
  • Hikmet Hajiyev: Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, France can reach new level (PHOTO)
Related news
France condemns Iranian strikes
Europe 8 January 15:04
France boosts security of troops in Iraq amid US-Iran tensions
Europe 8 January 02:49
Rouhani, Macron discuss regional developments over phone
Politics 7 January 23:14
French wine exports squeezed by U.S. tariffs
Europe 7 January 17:33
EU, Italy, Britain, France, Germany to discuss Libya in Brussels on Tuesday
Europe 7 January 15:56
Britain to discuss Iran crisis with France and Germany
Europe 7 January 14:37
Latest
Electricity generation declines in Turkey
Turkey 09:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Jan. 8-9
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44
Epsilon increases gas production at Doya Khatun field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:34
Oil rises after Baghdad rocket attack jangles nerves
Oil&Gas 09:33
Australian prime minister says troops will remain in Iraq
Other News 09:33
Turkey-US trade turnover declines
Turkey 09:29
Iranian minister talks about causes of Ukrainian plane crash
Iran 09:29
Iran's national army sends clear message, states its 'red lines'
Iran 09:26
Israeli tourists pay more visits to Turkey
Tourism 09:21