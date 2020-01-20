Submitting second preliminary financial report by MP candidates begins in Azerbaijan

20 January 2020 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The procedure for submitting a second preliminary financial report by MP candidates at the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan has begun, Trend reports Jan. 20.

This document must be submitted to the relevant election commission from January 20 to 30, 2020.

The report must be submitted by the registered candidate or his or her authorized representative, authorized representatives on financial issues from political parties, political blocs, the candidate of which is registered.

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.

