Russia regards Azerbaijan as important, strategic partner in Caucasus – presidential rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Jani Babayeva, Vugar Imanov - Trend:

The “Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures” conference covers not only issues of humanitarian cooperation, but also economy, relations in the field of education and science, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told reporters in Baku Jan. 24 on the sidelines of the “Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures” conference, Trend reports.

“The “Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures” conference is undoubtedly important,” Shvydkoy said. “Ten years ago, when we held such an event, it served as the beginning of the Baku International Humanitarian Forum. Now this forum has gained importance and attracts the attention of a great number of representatives all over the world.”

The special representative of the Russian president noted that the conference taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan demonstrates the level and nature of relations between Baku and Moscow.

“The conference is very important for both countries because it covers a wide range of issues of cultural, economic, scientific and various aspects of mutual cooperation,” Shvydkoy said. “Of course, we consider Azerbaijan as our important, strategic partner in the Caucasus. I think that today’s conference will confirm this in the highest degree. We have big plans.”

