Number of PACE observers at upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan unveiled

25 January 2020 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) consisting of 32 people will arrive in Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9, reads a statement by PACE.

The statement was published after the pre-election visit of the PACE delegation to Azerbaijan on Jan. 22 and 23, Trend reports Jan. 25 referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC).

“The representatives of state institutions welcomed observation of the elections by the PACE delegation and stressed their political will to organize elections transparently, in a free and fair atmosphere,” reads the statement.

It was noted that the delegation’s activities won’t be limited to the election’s day alone, but are a process involving several stages, all of which need to be analyzed and evaluated in order to assess the entire electoral process.

