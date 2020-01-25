Azerbaijani officials in talks to provide assistance to Turkey over quake

25 January 2020 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani officials are in talks with Turkish colleagues to provide assistance and technical support in connection with the recent earthquake in Turkey, a source in Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers told Trend Jan. 25.

Consultations are conducted at various levels, both through the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan and directly.

At least 20 people were killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Jan. 24 at 20:55 (GMT +3) in Turkey’s Elazig and Malatya cities, and about 1,500 people were injured.

