President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia

25 January 2020 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David John Hurley.

“It is on the occasion of Australia Day that on my personal behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe the development of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Australia will contribute further to the prosperity of our peoples,” reads the letter. “On this prominent day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Australia.”

