President of France Emmanuel Macron made phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

30 January 2020 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

On January 29, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, various aspects of bilateral relations were discussed. Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties, and emphasized the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The heads of state discussed the issues relating to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Ilham Aliyev once again drew the attention of the French President to Azerbaijan's stance on the settlement of the conflict.

During the phone conversation, the presidents also exchanged views on regional security issues,

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president
Politics 11:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Both producers and consumers satisfied with current oil price level
Politics 29 January 12:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Multipolar world - guarantee of stability
Politics 29 January 12:24
Azerbaijan makes decisions related to coronavirus outbreak
Society 28 January 21:05
President Ilham Aliyev`s interview to Rossiya-24 TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 27 January 21:50
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for renovation of roads in Sumgayit
Politics 27 January 20:55
Latest
Number of permissions granted for construction increases in Georgia
Construction 11:40
Oil falls amid spread of Wuhan virus, rising crude inventories
Oil&Gas 11:37
Kazakhstan to return Kazakhs remaining in China
Kazakhstan 11:36
Zenith Energy establishes its Norway subsidiary
Oil&Gas 11:35
Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system
Turkmenistan 11:33
President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president
Politics 11:24
Yotpo buys Bulgarian marketing solution co SMSBump
Israel 11:24
Deputy PM responds to PACE's biased position towards Azerbaijan
Politics 11:18
Turkmenistan discloses volume of production at Nayip gas-processing complex
Oil&Gas 11:15