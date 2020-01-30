Ambassador: Azerbaijan renders assistance to Turkey after deadly quake

30 January 2020 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral has commented on Azerbaijan’s assistance rendered to Turkey in connection with the earthquake.

“The Azerbaijani side has rendered the necessary assistance in connection with the earthquake to Turkey,” Ozoral told reporters, Trend reports.

"Beginning from the first hours after the earthquake, the Azerbaijani official state structures, including the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Emergency Situations, expressed their readiness to render assistance to Turkey at any time," Ozoral said.

“Immediately after the earthquake, the Azerbaijani side took the appropriate steps,” the ambassador said.

"Azerbaijan was close to Turkey,” the ambassador said. “We were in touch both through the embassies of both countries and the relevant structures. Azerbaijan provided Turkey with everything necessary. That is, Azerbaijan rendered all the necessary assistance in connection with the earthquake in Turkey."

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8, which killed 41 people and injured about 1,500 people occurred in Turkey’s eastern Elazig province at 20:55 (GMT+3) on January 24.

