Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs ends in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

A meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers was held in Geneva with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office on January 28-30, 2020, Trend reports on Jan. 30 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The most intensive discussions have been recently held between the parties within the Geneva meeting. The parties thoroughly discussed the agenda presented by the co-chairs.

In particular, the proposals put forward in 2019 and the reached agreements, in particular, humanitarian exchanges focusing on preparation of the population of both countries for peace, were discussed.

Then, the settlement of the conflict in accordance with the principles and elements that form the basis of the settlement, in particular, the principles and paragraphs of the Helsinki Final Act, and finally, the issue of intensification of the conflict settlement process were also discussed. In this regard, the ministers agreed to meet again.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news