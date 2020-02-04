Azerbaijan leader in terms of military power in South Caucasus

4 February 2020 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has ranked 63rd of 138 countries (power index: 0.9463) in the Global Firepower rating in 2020, Trend reports referring to the ranking’s website.

As for other South Caucasian countries, Georgia ranked 93rd, and Armenia – 112th in the rating.

When compiling the Global Firepower ranking, such factors as manpower, airpower, land strength, naval strength, logistics, financials were taken into consideration.

An important place is given to the size of the military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves of a country and its purchasing power.

The top three positions in the ranking belong to the US, Russia and China.

