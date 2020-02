BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army will take part in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War to be held on May 9 in Moscow, Trend reports on Feb. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Flag-bearers and a parade crew consisting of 75 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army will represent Azerbaijan at the solemn ceremony.

